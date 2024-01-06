Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $91,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

