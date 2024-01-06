Compass Diversified to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,218 shares of company stock worth $1,214,774. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

