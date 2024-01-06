COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 296,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 448,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

