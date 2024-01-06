Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 740,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

