Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

