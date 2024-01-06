Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

