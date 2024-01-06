Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

