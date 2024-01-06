Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

