Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3,350.00.

CSU opened at C$3,348.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,897.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,118.38 and a one year high of C$3,364.89.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

