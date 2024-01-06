Cormark Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.15.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.4 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.46.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.4557927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.