Cormark Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.15.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.4557927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
