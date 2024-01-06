Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Trimmed by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

