Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $9.94 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $237.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.94 or 0.00022709 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00079619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,747,157 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

