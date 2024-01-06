Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Gregory N. Henry Sells 36,551 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 36,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $757,702.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,236.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

