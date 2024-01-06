Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 895,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

