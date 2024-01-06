Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. 273,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

