Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. 1,710,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

