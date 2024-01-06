Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,770,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,770,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 222,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

