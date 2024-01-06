Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

