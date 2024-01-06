Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.