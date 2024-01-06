Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 97,876 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. 1,586,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.02.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
