Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 4,957,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.