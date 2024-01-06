Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

