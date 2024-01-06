Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000.
Shares of SPYI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. 278,302 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
