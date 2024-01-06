Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mplx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.