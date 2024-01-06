Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.05. 566,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,423. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.