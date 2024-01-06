Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

