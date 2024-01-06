Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.57. 3,264,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

