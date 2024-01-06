Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 96,942 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,942 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 2,530,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

