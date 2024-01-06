Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.39. 1,025,507 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.