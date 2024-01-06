Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

