Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys 16,533 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.