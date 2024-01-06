Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $24,699,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,122,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

