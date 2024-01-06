Crown Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4,070.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $445.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

