Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $387,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

