Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $101.43 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

