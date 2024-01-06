Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.44% of Culp worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Culp

About Culp

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.