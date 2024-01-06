Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

