Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

