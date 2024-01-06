Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.