Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 382 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.