Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

