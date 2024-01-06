Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

