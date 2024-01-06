Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 219,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 652,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of analysts have commented on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

