Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHR opened at $230.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

