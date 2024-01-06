Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,242,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Danaher worth $408,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.29. 2,216,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.67. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

