Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,027 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $474.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,315. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.24 and a 200 day moving average of $432.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

