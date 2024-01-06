Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 78,696 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,696 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.