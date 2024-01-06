DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $24.27 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

