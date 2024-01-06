DigiByte Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. DigiByte has a market cap of $141.19 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00538759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00349906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00190835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,744,427,679 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

