Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 999,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 810,131 shares.The stock last traded at $83.17 and had previously closed at $81.36.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.7% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,629.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

